The Jets waived Streveler (thumb) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Streveler was slated to miss the entire 2023 campaign on IR, but he's now free to join a new team once he can pass a physical. The 2020 UDFA out of South Dakota has appeared in nine games over his first three NFL seasons, seven over two years in Arizona and two with the Jets last year, but he's never held a starting role.