The Jets signed Streveler to their practice squad Wednesday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Streveler inks to the practice squad one day after being let go by the Jets. The 27-year-old quarterback displayed impressive efforts throughout the team's three preseason contests, as he completed 24 of 33 passes for 277 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He also added 71 yards on nine rushes, all while leading New York to second-half comeback victories in each exhibition. Streveler will now wait for a promotion opportunity to the Jets' active roster should any of the team's current pass-throwers miss time.