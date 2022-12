With Mike White (ribs) cleared to return to action, Streveler isn't a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Seahwaks, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Per Cimini, Joe Flacco is in line to be the Jets' No. 2 QB in Week 17, while Zach Wilson is in line to be inactive. Streveler, who replaced Wilson during last Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, reverted to the Jets' practice squad afterward, but it's possible that he'll be elevated again ahead of this Sunday's contest.