Streveler reverted to the Jets' practice squad Friday.

After being elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season in Week 16, Streveler came on in relief of a struggling Zack Wilson in last Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. While playing 30 snaps on offense, Streveler completed 10 of 15 attempts for 90 yards while carrying nine times for 54 yards. Given Wilson's over the previous two weeks, he might have lost out on the starting job to either Streveler or Joe Flacco for the team's Week 17 game in Seattle if Mike White (ribs) wasn't available, but White has since received medical clearance and is in line to direct the offense this Sunday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. According to Cimini, Flacco is in line to serve as White's top backup, while Wilson will be a healthy inactive. The Jets could choose to bring Streveler back from the practice squad as a third option at quarterback, given that he provides an element of mobility that neither White nor Flacco offers.