The Jets are scheduled to release Streveler on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Streveler made a strong case for a spot on New York's final 53-man roster over his three preseason outings, completing 72.7 of his passes for 277 yards and a 5:1 TD:INT ratio while adding nine rushes for 71 yards. Yet, the former CFL quarterback was unable to vault ahead of backups Mike White and Joe Flacco in the Jet's quarterback depth chart. With starter Zach Wilson's (knee) availability for Week 1 still up in the air, it's likely that the Jets will still attempt to bring Streveler back via the practice squad following Tuesday's anticipated transaction -- though he would have to go unclaimed off waivers for this to work out.