Streveler was waived by the Jets on Monday.
Streveler started one game for the Jets in 2022 after injuries ravaged New York's quarterback room. He became a fan favorite but was competing with Tim Boyle for the third-string quarterback role heading into the 2023 season. The Jets have opted to part ways with Streveler after he completed just one of seven pass attempts in the team's preseason opener.
