Streveler has been waived/injured by the Jets after he suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

If Streveler ultimately goes unclaimed off waivers he would revert to the Jets' IR and not be counted on their 90-man roster. From there, his season would be prematurely cut short unless if both he and the team can ultimately come to terms on an injury settlement once he gets a clear bill of health. Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle are currently the only three quarterbacks on the depth chart.