Chris Thompson: Cut by Texans
Thompson was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson had been absent for over a week with a concussion, but he was able to return to practice recently. However, it looks like Thompson was not in the Texans' future plans and he'll now look to latch onto another team with just a couple weeks to go before the start of the season.
