The 49ers signed Thompson to the practice squad Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Thompson spent much of the offseason in San Francisco, and he now rejoins the team as a member of the practice squad. The third-year pro could be a candidate to bump to the active roster later in the season if he shows well on special teams.

