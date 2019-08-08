Chris Thompson: Parts ways with 49ers
Thompson was waived by the 49ers on Thursday.
Thompson spent less than a week in San Francisco after being cut by the Texans. The second-year wideout will now search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
