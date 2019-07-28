Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said the team let Warren go Sunday because he didn't meet Oakland's "fitness expectations," Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Warren checked in around 260 pounds in late June, up from the 247 pounds he weighed at the 2018 combine. Schrock also reported that the 23-year-old "looked bulkier on Saturday," which seemingly was the deciding factor for Oakland's decision to sign James Butler and waive Warren.