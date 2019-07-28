Warren was let go by the Raiders on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Warren had such promise heading into the offseason, as general manager Mike Mayock even said he was excited to see Warren on the practice field. He made a bid for the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018 after he lead the NFL with 292 rushing yards during the preseason. In a corresponding move, the team signed James Butler to take his place on the roster.