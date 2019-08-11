Chris Worley: Waived by Seahawks
Worley was waived by Seattle on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Worley became a roster casualty after the team had to make room for J.T. Barrett and Juwan Young. The 23-year-old lasted a mere four days with the club.
