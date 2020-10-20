Christian Angulo: Let go by Indianapolis By RotoWire Staff Oct 20, 2020 at 10:28 am ET1 min read Angulo was released from the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.Angulo was released to make room on the practice squad for Ibraheim Campbell. The rookie out of Hampton has yet to make his NFL debut. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.