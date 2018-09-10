Christian Blake: Joins Atlanta's practice squad
Blake was signed to the Falcon's practice squad Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Blake signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent this offseason, catching two passes for 13 yards in the preseason. The former Northern Illinois wideout will compete to earn a depth role as part of the Falcon's practice squad.
