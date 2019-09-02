Blake has been placed on Atlanta's practice squad for the start of the 2019 regular season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old Blake stood out during preseason play, but was not quite dominant enough to break into the 53-man roster at a crowded position group for Atlanta. He collected a team-high five catches and 46 receiving yards in the Hall of Fame Game against Denver, and in the exhibition finale against Jacksonville made an acrobatic 12-yard touchdown reception on his only target. Thus far the lone wide receiver to be assigned to the practice squad, Blake showed enough upside this August to merit consideration for a future role on the active roster.