Christian Blake: Waived from practice squad
Blake was waived from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Blake joined the Falcons' practice squad in the beginning of the regular season, but does not seem to have impressed enough to stick around. The undrafted free agent will search for an opportunity elsewhere in the league.
