Christian Campbell: Clear of injury
Campbell was cleared from his mild hamstring strain Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell was waived by the Saints on July 30 and placed on their injured reserve a day later, although he didn't count against their 90-man roster limit. Now healthy, the 23-year-old is ready to work out for teams in hopes of finding a roster spot before the season starts.
