Christian Campbell: Waived with injury designation
The Saints waived Campbell with an undisclosed injury designation Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Campbell's injury is unclear in both nature and severity. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut. Campbell dealt with an ankle injury in last season's training camp before being waived by Arizona. He was eventually picked up by the Saints on Jan. 21.
