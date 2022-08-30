The Chargers released Covington on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Covington appeared in 16 games for the Chargers last year, totaling a career-high 52 tackles. However, the veteran defensive tackle finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The 2015 sixth-round pick has played over 400 defensive snaps in three straight seasons with three different teams and figures to garner plenty of attention as a free agent.
