Christian Hackenberg: Let go by Oakland
Hackenberg was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hackenberg was acquired by the Raiders in a trade for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick with the Jets, but it appears Oakland quickly realized they had no use for the quarterback on their roster. With Hackenberg's release, the Raiders get back the seventh-round pick they originally traded, and Hackenberg will be an unrestricted free agent should he clear waivers.
