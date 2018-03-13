Christian Jones: Heading to Detroit
Jones will sign a two-year, $7.75 contract with the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones was moved into a starting role for the Bears last season due to linebacker injuries and he managed to record 90 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games. He should compete for a starting role in Detroit, a team that struggled at the linebacking position last season.
