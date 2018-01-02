Christian Kirk: Declares for Draft
Kirk will be leaving Texas A&M early to enter the NFL Draft, Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reports.
The junior had been a huge target for Texas A&M over the past three seasons. Over that time period, he caught 234 passes for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns over 39 games. This past season -- his junior campaign -- he recorded 71 receptions for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns.
