Play

Kirksey (pectoral) will visit the Raiders on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Released by the Browns on Tuesday, the 27-year-old linebacker already has visits lined up with three teams, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. Injuries limited Kirksey to nine appearances over the past two seasons, but prior to that he was a 16-game starter for Cleveland in 2016 and 2017. He should make a full recovery from October pectoral surgery before the start of training camp this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories