Christian Kirksey: Checking out Oakland
Kirksey (pectoral) will visit the Raiders on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Released by the Browns on Tuesday, the 27-year-old linebacker already has visits lined up with three teams, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. Injuries limited Kirksey to nine appearances over the past two seasons, but prior to that he was a 16-game starter for Cleveland in 2016 and 2017. He should make a full recovery from October pectoral surgery before the start of training camp this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.