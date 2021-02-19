The Packers cut Kirksey on Friday after a failed physical, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While it was previously unknown why Kirksey was released, it's been confirmed that the linebacker failed physical designation. The 28-year-old's time in Packers' uniform has come to an end and Kirksey will now aim to continue his NFL career elsewhere for the 2021 campaign.
