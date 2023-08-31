Kirskey (hamstring) signed with the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.

Kirskey was unable to secure a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster following training camp. He was hampered by a hamstring injury for the majority of camp, which may have played a factor in that decision. The veteran tackle collector has a lengthy history of IDP value, so he could become valuable as the season progresses should the Bills get thinned out at linebacker.