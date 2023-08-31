Kirskey (hamstring) signed with the Bills' practice squad Wednesday.
Kirskey was unable to secure a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster following training camp. He was hampered by a hamstring injury for the majority of camp, which may have played a factor in that decision. The veteran tackle collector has a lengthy history of IDP value, so he could become valuable as the season progresses should the Bills get thinned out at linebacker.
More News
-
Christian Kirksey: Released by Houston•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Out a couple weeks•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Misses time due to hamstring•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Makes six stops Week 16•
-
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Posts another productive stat line•