Kirksey was released by Green Bay on Friday.
Kirksey suited up in 11 games with the team during the 2020 season, posting 77 tackles (46 solo), two interceptions, two sacks and four pass breakups. The team seemed to favor Krys Barnes over the veteran toward the end of the campaign. Kirksey will now aim to find a new NFL home for the 2021 season.
