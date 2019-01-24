Christian Miller: Expects to participate in combine
Miller is dealing with an injured hamstring but expects to be recovered in time for the NFL combine, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Miller didn't play much for Alabama prior to 2018, but he tallied eight sacks this past season for the Crimson Tide. It's unclear what the specifics of the injury are but it doesn't appear to be overly severe at this time. He currently projects as a mid-round selection, but a quality performance at the combine and his pro-day could move him up draft boards.
