Scotland-Williamson (undisclosed) has cleared waivers after being cut by the Steelers with a non-football injury designation Monday, per the NFL's official transactions report.

Scotland-Williamson spent most of the 2019 campaign on Pittsburgh's practice squad, but he wasn't able to stick with the team for the duration of the 2020 offseason. When healthy, he'll be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.