Christian Wade: Doesn't survive cutdowns

Wade was cut by the Bills on Saturday, The Buffalo News reports.

Wade, a star rugby player that's part of the NFL's international program, turned some heads with a few huge plays during the preseason, ones that showed off some incredible raw athletic ability. He's a prime candidate for the team's practice squad if no other team wants to use a roster spot for him, where he'd allow the Bills to have 11 practice squad players since he's exempt from the roster limit.

