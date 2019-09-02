Christian Wade: Headed to practice squad
Wade has been signed to the Bills' practice squad after going unclaimed while on waivers, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
The Bills get an exemption for Wade, a star rugby player from the United Kingdom, meaning they can now store 11 players on their practice squad instead of the usual 10. However, Wade is the one guy that can't be added to the active roster this season. He showed flashes of brilliance during the preseason, and Mister Rugby should be an intriguing guy to follow next summer. In addition to Wade, the Bills added receiver Duke Williams, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson and tight end Nate Becker to the practice squad.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...