Christian Wade: Headed to practice squad

Wade has been signed to the Bills' practice squad after going unclaimed while on waivers, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills get an exemption for Wade, a star rugby player from the United Kingdom, meaning they can now store 11 players on their practice squad instead of the usual 10. However, Wade is the one guy that can't be added to the active roster this season. He showed flashes of brilliance during the preseason, and Mister Rugby should be an intriguing guy to follow next summer. In addition to Wade, the Bills added receiver Duke Williams, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson and tight end Nate Becker to the practice squad.