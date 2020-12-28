site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: christian-wade-in-covid-19-protocol | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Christian Wade: In COVID-19 protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bills placed Wade on the practice squad COVID-19 list Monday.
Wade was deemed a close contact to running back T.J. Yeldon, who tested positive for the virus. He'll need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocol before returning to Buffalo's scout team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read