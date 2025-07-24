The Raiders released Wilkins (foot) on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This news comes as a shocker, as the Raiders signed Wilkins to a five-year, $110 million dollar deal last March. Per Schefter, Las Vegas is releasing the defensive lineman with the designation of terminated vested veteran, and the organization voided the remaining $35.2 million of the guaranteed money left on his deal last month. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that the Raiders and Wilkins have had an "ongoing dispute" over his foot injury, as Wilkins declined having a second surgery despite the team's request for him to go under the knife again to address the issue. Schefter reports that Wilkins filed a grievance with the NFLPA on Thursday, so it appears that the player and the organization are headed for a dispute over guaranteed money. Regardless of how that turns out, Wilkins' tenure with Las Vegas will end with him having played in just five games and tallying 17 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.