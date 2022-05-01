Allen is expected to sign a contract with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos signed Alex Singleton to operate as the other inside linebacker opposite Josey Jewell, but the team is still perilously thin in terms of depth at the position. Enter the two-year starter at Alabama who led the SEC in tackles for a loss in 2020 before a foot injury sidelined him for his entire redshirt senior year. Allen could be another pass rusher as part of a burgeoning Broncos' front seven, but Allen did display enough tools to operate as an inside backer provided he's healthy.