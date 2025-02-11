The Patriots released Okorafor (undisclosed) on Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

New England placed Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list in mid-September, and he remained there for the remainder of the campaign. The 2018 third-round draft pick made just one appearance last season, as he started in Week 1 and logged 12 snaps before being pulled. Okorafor's release means he is now free to pursue work with a different organization.