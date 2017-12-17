Chunky Clements: Signed to Houston's practice squad
Clements was signed to the Texans' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clements was released from Houston's 53-man roster during the practice week to make room for quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was promoted from the practice squad to backup T.J. Yates this week against the Jaguars. After clearing waivers Friday, Clements was quickly re-signed by the Texans.
