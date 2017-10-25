Chunky Clements: Signs with Houston practice squad
The Texans signed Clements to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clements, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, has yet to make his NFL debut. He previously attended training camp with the Vikings.
