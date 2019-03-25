Clay Harbor: Eyeing return to football
Harbor will work to rejoin the NFL this offseason, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
The former Eagles tight end and Bachelorette star has reportedly given himself a three-month deadline to make an NFL comeback. Harbor spent last season out of the league and all of 2017 on injured reserve, and has played for five different teams since entering the league in 2010. The 31-year-old may have to reprise his role as an asset on special teams in order to earn a spot with a team prior to the end of training camp.
