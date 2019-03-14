Clay Matthews: Drawing interest on open market
Matthews is drawing "significant interest" on the open market, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
Matthews' free-agency tour has reportedly been delayed by the birth of a new child. While it's not clear which teams are specifically interested in the six-time Pro-Bowler, it seems it won't be long until Matthews finds a new home. The odds of him returning to Green Bay drastically diminished after the team was able to lure in outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith this week.
