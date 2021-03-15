Geathers plans to suit up for the 2021 season after having opted out in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Geathers sat out the 2020 campaign both due to concerns relating to COVID-19 and to get his body fully healthy, so he should be in prime condition this offseason. Currently a free agent, the former Indianapolis' starter's first line of action will be to search for a new landing spot.
