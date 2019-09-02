Thorson was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The fifth-round pick didn't impress with the Eagles this preseason and got cut as a result, but the Dallas scouting department saw enough potential in him to bring him aboard. Thorson remains a developmental prospect, and even if injuries hit the Cowboys hard at QB, it seems unlikely the rookie would be pressed into regular-season duty.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week