site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: clayton-thorson-cut-by-cowboys | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Clayton Thorson: Cut by Cowboys
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 2, 2020
at
8:43 pm ET 1 min read
Thorson was let go by Dallas on Wednesday.
Thorson earned a reserve/futures contract with the team this offseason after spending the 2019 season on the practice squad. Now that he was cut for the 53-man roster, he'll be a prime candidate to earn another practice squad spot for 2020.
More News
01/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/09/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read