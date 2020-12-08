site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Clayton Thorson: Moved back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thorson reverted back to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Thorson was elevated to the 53-man roster with Daniel Jones doubtful ahead of Week 13, but he failed to see a snap. He's yet to see any action in the NFL.
