Clayton Thorson: Tending to ankle injury
Thorson is expected to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he'll delay all running and jumping drills to Northwestern's Pro Day due to an ankle injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Thorson's training was delayed by the issue, so it's understandable that he'll wait until March 12 to go through the aforementioned drills. A four-year starter at Northwestern, he compiled a 36-17 record, which was more a product of the program itself than his specific contributions. In those 53 games, he completed 58.4 percent of his throws at 6.3 yards per attempt while posting 61 touchdowns versus 45 interceptions.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...