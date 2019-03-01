Clayton Thorson: Tending to ankle injury

Thorson is expected to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he'll delay all running and jumping drills to Northwestern's Pro Day due to an ankle injury, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Thorson's training was delayed by the issue, so it's understandable that he'll wait until March 12 to go through the aforementioned drills. A four-year starter at Northwestern, he compiled a 36-17 record, which was more a product of the program itself than his specific contributions. In those 53 games, he completed 58.4 percent of his throws at 6.3 yards per attempt while posting 61 touchdowns versus 45 interceptions.