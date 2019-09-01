Thorson was waived by the Eagles on Saturday.

Thorson signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie back in May and was competing for a backup quarterback role. Philadelphia opted to keep three quarterbacks but went with Josh McCown and Nate Sudfield behind Carson Wentz. If Thorson clears waivers he could get signed to a practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week