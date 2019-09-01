Clayton Thorson: Waived by Eagles
Thorson was waived by the Eagles on Saturday.
Thorson signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie back in May and was competing for a backup quarterback role. Philadelphia opted to keep three quarterbacks but went with Josh McCown and Nate Sudfield behind Carson Wentz. If Thorson clears waivers he could get signed to a practice squad.
