The Packers cut Tune on Tuesday.

After being locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs heading into Week 18, the Packers opted to make normal starter Jordan Love active in a backup role for the regular-season finale, while No. 2 quarterback Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) was inactive. As a result, the Packers turned to Tune to make a spot start in the regular-season finale, with the 26-year-old attempting just 11 passes as Green Bay rolled out a conservative game plan in a 16-3 loss to the Vikings. Both Love and Willis are on track to be available for Saturday's wild-card game in Chicago, and the Packers have now opted to part ways with Tune. Green Bay will still keep a third quarterback on its roster for the playoffs, however, as Desmond Ridder was signed off the practice squad in a corresponding move. Over his two appearances for Green Bay, Tune completed just seven of 15 passes for 42 yards and an interception while carrying five times for 23 yards.