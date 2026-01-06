default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Packers cut Tune on Tuesday.

After being locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs heading into Week 18, the Packers opted to make normal starter Jordan Love active in a backup role for the regular-season finale, while No. 2 quarterback Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) was inactive. As a result, the Packers turned to Tune to make a spot start in the regular-season finale, with the 26-year-old attempting just 11 passes as Green Bay rolled out a conservative game plan in a 16-3 loss to the Vikings. Both Love and Willis are on track to be available for Saturday's wild-card game in Chicago, and the Packers have now opted to part ways with Tune. Green Bay will still keep a third quarterback on its roster for the playoffs, however, as Desmond Ridder was signed off the practice squad in a corresponding move. Over his two appearances for Green Bay, Tune completed just seven of 15 passes for 42 yards and an interception while carrying five times for 23 yards.

More News