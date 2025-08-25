The Cardinals waived Tune on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Tune got plenty of run in Arizona's three preseason games, including playing all 56 offensive snaps this past Saturday against the Raiders. Overall, he completed 30 of 49 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed nine times for 53 yards. With Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett locked in to the top two spots on the QB depth chart, Tune lost out in the number games but is a candidate to be brought back on the team's practice squad.