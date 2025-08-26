Ferrell was released by the Commanders on Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.

Ferrell appeared in all three preseason contests with Washington, compiling four total tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed. The defensive lineman recorded 26 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble over 14 regular-season contests with the Commanders in 2024. Ferrell will now look for another opportunity elsewhere, potentially even with an active roster.