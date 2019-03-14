Clelin Ferrell: Not working out at pro day

Ferrell will not work out at Clemson's Pro Day due to a toe injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ferrell's toe injury reportedly came up earlier in the week. One of the top prospects at defensive end that this class has to offer, teams will have to evaluate exactly where to draft Ferrell without the benefit of a pro day workout. If he recovers quickly from the toe injury, Ferrell could schedule a personal workout down the road.