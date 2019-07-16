Clint Boling: Nature of injury surfaces
Boling said Tuesday that he retired due to a medical condition stemming from a blood clot in his right leg, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Boling decided to retire from the game Monday, citing medical reasons when doing so. The medical reason he stated was actually stemming from a blood clot that developed shortly after last season ended. As for the Bengals, Christian Westerman, John Jerry and Michael Jordan likely will compete for the Week 1 start at left guard in Boling's stead.
